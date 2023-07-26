RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged in connection to a break-in at a school.

On July 17, Raleigh police responded to North Raleigh Christian Academy at 7300 Perry Creek Road for a reported burglary. Several electronic items were stolen over the course of four separate days.

Through investigative means, it was determined that the subject had been selling and using pawn shops to get money for the stolen items, police say.

Alan Stanley Smith, 44, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny after breaking and entering.