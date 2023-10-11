RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 38-year-old man is in the Hoke County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond after he was charged with child sex offenses.

On June 28, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile sexual assault that happened between January 2014 and January 2017.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the sexual assaults happened multiple times, during this time frame in Raeford, the victim said.

O’Bryan McPhaul was taken into custody Tuesday without incident

He is charged with the following felony charges: