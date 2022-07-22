CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now charged with murder after a Chapel Hill shooting, police said.

The shooting happened on July 11 shortly after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road.

Kemonnie Drequan Eason, 27, is now charged with first-degree murder, Chapel Hill police said.

Eason was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and larceny of motor vehicle, according to police.

The victim’s roommate previously told CBS 17 that it all escalated after an argument involving two vehicles.

“I heard a lot of screaming and name calling,” Austin Drum said. ” [The victim] came to the doorway–that’s when the shot were fired, like four of them. I saw [the victim] fall on the ground, and I rushed over to him.”

Police said Eason is being held without bond.