Man charged with murder of victim found dead in burned car, S.C. authorities seek info on other cases

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a victim found dead in a burned car last month in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Road near Blanchard Road for a report of a crash Saturday, Nov. 13. Residents nearby called 911 to report a car had just crashed into a tree, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainants told deputies they didn’t find anyone in or near the vehicle. Responding fire department personnel discovered another vehicle, a stolen car, burning on the side of Blanchard Road a short distance away.

A man was found dead in the backseat of the burned vehicle, deputies said. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified that person as 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones, of Spartanburg.

Investigators determined that both vehicles were involved in this incident.

“SLED helped us in this case and the investigator did a very good job of not letting it get cold,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Jamarous Deangelo Rogers is charged with the murder of Jones, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Facility without bond.

The sheriff’s office said Rogers has a reputation for violence in this community, and they believe he is involved in other homicide investigations.

“We feel like there are some other victims out here that this gentleman is responsible for killing,” said Sheriff Wright.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright addresses the media during a press conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. (WSPA Photo)

Sheriff Wright is now sharing a message with the public:

“Now is the time for you to step up and help this family and these other two families that have no answers,” said Sheriff Wright. “I get fear is a strong thing. I get it. But, you have nothing to fear now.”

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of this crime or any other crime committed by Rogers to come forward to investigators.

“We need to find justice for these families,” said Sheriff Wright. “It doesn’t fill that void that has been tragically taken, but it helps the community realize, and sends a message that we are not going to tolerate this.”

Anyone with information is advised to call Crime Stoppers or Spartanburg County Investigator Kevin Kyle at 864-503-4607.

“The victims deserve for you to speak and tell the truth,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “We need to find justice for these families. I’m asking you, just as a human being, please call. Let us know what we need to know.”