Man charged with murdering hairstylist arrested in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A second person was charged with murder in connection with the death of Florence County hairstylist Mary Brown, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Demarcus Bluett was being held at the High Point Detention Center on a fugitive from justice charge without bond, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

He was extradited back to Florence County and booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 2:17 p.m. Monday, according to booking records.

Bluett was charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree arson, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of failure to appear.

Bluett was arrested May 26 in North Carolina, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Bluett approached Brown, robbed her at gunpoint, and then shot her before driving away, deputies said.

Earlier that day, he’s accused of shooting into a coin-operated washing machine to get the coins from the coin compartment. That incident happened at a motel on TV Road near Florence, according to deputies.

Jonathan Lee Love was previously arrested in connection with Brown’s murder. Schquitia Ieisha Jackson, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.