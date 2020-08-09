Man charged with sex crimes involving NC girl visiting Myrtle Beach, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor while she was visiting from North Carolina, according to a Horry County Police report.
Ryan Jarvis, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and attempt to commit a lewd act with a victim under 16 and actor over 14, according to the report.
A witness said the victim told them she was raped while visiting a home on Cape Landing Circle on May 1, 2019.
Jarvis is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
