Man charged with sexually assaulting person at birthday party in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a person at a birthday party, according to a Monday news release.

Onslow County deputies responded to the Onslow Memorial Hospital for a report of a sexual assault. The incident occurred at a birthday party hosted by the victim. It involved 29-year-old Jaime Amilcar Amaya forcing himself on the victim, the release said.

Amaya, a New Bern resident, was arrested Friday. He is charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense and sexual battery. He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now