Man critically injured in drive-by shooting in Fayetteville Sunday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times in the 200 block of Ruritan Drive Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found the 36-year-old man suffering 5 gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say a dark colored, four door sedan with the headlights turned off drove toward the victim then fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the Shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).