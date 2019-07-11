Man cut during argument over last beer at Raleigh sweepstakes cafe, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was cut by his friend after the two argued over the last beer at a sweepstakes cafe Thursday morning, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to a call at 4:31 a.m. at an internet sweepstakes cafe in the 2600-block of S. Saunders Street.

Once on scene, police learned that the suspect cut his friend after they got into an argument over the last beer of the night. The suspect pushed his friend to the ground and when his friend tried getting up, the suspect cut him, according to police.

The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say if the friend is facing any charges and they did not specify what type of tool was used to cut the victim.

