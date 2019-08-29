Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Fayetteville; road closed during investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Fayetteville, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to the area of Owen Drive and Briar Circle at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man unresponsive. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died, the release said.

The man’s name is being withheld as next of kin is notified.

Owen Drive at Briar Circle is “closed until further notice,” police said in the release, which was sent out at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Fayetteville police’s traffic unit is on scene investigating. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

