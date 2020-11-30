Man dies after falling 40 to 50 feet at Hanging Rock State Park

DANBURY, N.C. — A man is dead after a fall at Hanging Rock State Park, according to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, 39-year-old William Michael Smith, of Lawsonville, was in a popular, well-traveled area of Hanging Rock.

He was reportedly climbing in an area that is not a designated climbing area. He was not dressed for climbing.

Smith fell about 40 to 50 feet.

Stokes County EMS, Danbury Volunteer Fire Department and Hanging Rock State Park staff all worked together at the scene. Smith, however, was dead when they arrived.

Smith had been at the park alone but witnesses say he was “friendly” and had spoken with others before the incident.

The state says this is the same area where a fatal fall occurred on April 17, 2017.