Man dies at Smokies after tree falls on vehicle

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A man has died after a tree fell on his vehicle at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
A statement from the park says 64-year-old Patrick Cook Elliott of Knoxville died shortly after his vehicle was struck by the tree Monday along Little River Road about 7 miles from the Sugarlands Visitor Center.
Park officials say there were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma due to the impact of the fallen tree and Elliott’s cause of death is under investigation.
A passenger in the vehicle wasn’t injured.
No other details were immediately available.
More from cbs17.com:
- Raleigh cleans up after storm with winds up to 70 mph knocks down dozens of trees
- NC couple killed during marijuana deal, 2 charged
- Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
- Police: Woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
- Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in 15 states, including North Carolina
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now