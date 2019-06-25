Man dies at Smokies after tree falls on vehicle

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A man has died after a tree fell on his vehicle at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A statement from the park says 64-year-old Patrick Cook Elliott of Knoxville died shortly after his vehicle was struck by the tree Monday along Little River Road about 7 miles from the Sugarlands Visitor Center.

Park officials say there were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma due to the impact of the fallen tree and Elliott’s cause of death is under investigation.

A passenger in the vehicle wasn’t injured.

No other details were immediately available.

