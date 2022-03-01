DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 55-year-old man has died after he was found suffering serious injuries in a Feb. 19 hit and run on Interstate-40 in Durham County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the area near exit 280 on I-40 east around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a person lying in the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said EMS were already on scene rendering aid to a man when the deputy arrived.

“It is still unclear how the man ended up on the highway,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The victim, identified as Michael Douglas, was transported to the hospital where he died on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Douglas had no known address and no known next of kin.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 919-560-0800 or our non-emergency communications line at 919-560-0900.

Additionally, you may contact Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to a felony arrest.