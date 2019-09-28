Man dies in shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a shooting in Durham Friday night, police say.

The incident was reported as a shooting around 8:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

“When they arrived, (police) found an adult male in a parking lot,” the news release said.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

No suspect information was released by police. No other details were available from authorities.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Durham police on the scene after the deadly shooting Friday night. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

