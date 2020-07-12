Man dies while swimming at Outer Banks amid large rip current

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man died Sunday morning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off a beach on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina.

Officials said that Seashore Rangers received a call just after 11 a.m. for a report of a swimmer that had been missing for 15 minutes. The swimmer was near the Pony Pen beach at the Seashore on Ocracoke Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The rangers arrived on the scene and found a swimmer face down about 60 yards from the beach.

A Seashore lifeguard retrieved the 65-year-old man from Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, and brought him to the shore, officials said.

Rangers, Hyde County Emergency Medical Services staff, and Good Samaritans administered CPR; however, efforts were not successful.

It is not known the cause of death but a large rip current was spotted in the area where the swimmer initially went missing.

The Outer Banks does have a moderate risk of rip currents reported for Sunday. During these risk levels, it is recommended that only “experienced surf swimmers” enter the surf.

“Our team at Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our most sincere condolences to this man’s family following the very sad loss that occurred today off the Seashore’s beach on Ocracoke Island,” said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

“While we don’t know the cause of this tragic event, our staff observed rip currents in the area and moderately rough surf conditions. We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers.”

