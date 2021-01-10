GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who ran over and killed a pedestrian in Greensboro on Saturday fled the scene, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:28 a.m., Donald Bruton was at Choppers Bar located on 3513 Burlington Road.

He was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe and carelessly and recklessly left the parking lot, police say.

While doing so, he ran over a pedestrian, Angela Haith, who died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

Bruton fled the scene, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.