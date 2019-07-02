Man ejected, killed in crash during NC highway patrol chase

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A driver was killed after crashing his car while fleeing from police in Columbus County Saturday night.

According to Sgt. E.C. Harris of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, David Lee Hemingway, 54, was fleeing from Fair Bluff police around 11:47 p.m. when he crossed the center line on Ice Plant Road in Fair Bluff and flipped his 2008 Chevrolet into a ditch.

Hemingway was ejected from his car and died at the scene.

Harris said Hemingway reached speeds of 100 mph prior to the crash.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the accident.

When reached for comment Monday morning, Fair Bluff police chief Chris Chafin declined to provide details on what started the pursuit until the Highway Patrol releases its report on the crash.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now