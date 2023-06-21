RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A man behind the wheel in a deadly chase with troopers now faces a murder charge.

Sage Jorel Gardner, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on a second degree murder charge after being involved in a crash that killed another driver. He was previously charged with felony hit and run serious injury/death, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, and flee/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

A crash report from the North Carolina Highway Patrol showed Gardner was driving his vehicle while fleeing an unmarked trooper vehicle. Gardner was driving a 2005 Acura as they were being pursued on westbound I-40 in Raleigh.

NCSHP said at the same time, Lester Alfonso was driving his 2019 Subaru south on Rock Quarry Road. As Gardner took the off-ramp from I-40 to Rock Quarry Road, NCSHP said he ran off the road to the right and collided with a ditch. As his car traveled west, it became airborne and traveled across the roadway.

Gardner’s car then hit a raised concrete divider and a road sign before colliding into Alfonso’s Subaru. NCSHP said Gardner’s car came to a stop in the roadway on its top. Alfonso’s vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder. Alfonso was killed in the wreck.

NCSHP reported Gardner was driving as fast as 100 miles per hour while trying to elude troopers. The collision report says he was traveling 75 miles per hour when he hit Alfonso’s car.