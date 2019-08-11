Man facing DUI charge after plowing SUV into ‘Brakes 4 Less,’ police say

A 21-year-old has been charged with DUI after crashing into a Brakes 4 Less on Laurens Rd. Saturday morning.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with DUI after crashing his car into a Greenville business early Saturday morning, police say.

Jaderric Freeman, of Alabama, lost control after colliding with another car and then crashed into Brakes 4 Less on Laurens Road, according to Greenville Police.

Officers say several cars inside the business were damaged.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle Freeman initially hit was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Freeman has been charged with DUI and more charges are possible, police say.

