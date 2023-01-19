WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem.

Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was dead on the scene.

Police say that Drake did not know Bowen or the other victim, but he was having an ongoing dispute with someone else who may have been inside Burke Street Pub at the time of the shooting.

Drake was located on Northpoint Boulevard and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with general murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon.

After the shooting, Burke St. Pub released a statement on Facebook:

“On behalf of all of us at Burke St. Pub, we are absolutely devastated, shocked, and in disbelief by the tragic loss of a member of our community by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts break for the victim’s family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable time. May we all find strength and comfort in one another during the difficult days ahead.”

They also expressed gratitude for the first responders and police department.

This is the second shooting to turn deadly in less than a week in Winston-Salem after 12-year-old Enedy Morales was shot and killed on Sunday at Weston Park. There were seven shootings between Friday and Monday in Winston-Salem, with many of the victim’s juveniles.