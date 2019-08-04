Man found along Sanford roadside dies from stab wounds, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police are investigating after a man with multiple stab wounds was found lying on the side of a road early Saturday.
The man was discovered just before 12:05 a.m. Saturday on McIver Street near Market Street in Sanford, according to a news release from Sanford police.
Nelson Ray Honeycutt, 49, was taken by EMS to Central Carolina Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Honeycutt, whose last known address was on High Ridge Drive, later died at the hospital, the news release said.
No suspect information was available from police.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1051.
- After El Paso mass shooting, Holly Springs safety expert gives advice about having a plan
- Caught on video: Would-be robbers foiled by locked door, Fayetteville police say
- Man says he ran toward El Paso gunfire, carried lost children to safety
- Events kick off the launch of NC State’s new beer ‘Old Tuffy’
- Man fights back, shoots suspect during Knightdale home invasion, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now