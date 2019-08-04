Man found along Sanford roadside dies from stab wounds, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police are investigating after a man with multiple stab wounds was found lying on the side of a road early Saturday.

The man was discovered just before 12:05 a.m. Saturday on McIver Street near Market Street in Sanford, according to a news release from Sanford police.

Nelson Ray Honeycutt, 49, was taken by EMS to Central Carolina Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Honeycutt, whose last known address was on High Ridge Drive, later died at the hospital, the news release said.

No suspect information was available from police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1051.

