1  of  2
Breaking News
Man found dead in car in ditch after Durham shooting, police say 4 shot, 2 dead in Warren County shooting

Man found dead in car in ditch after Durham shooting, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
durham police_1557185451728.JPG.jpg

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car from a gunshot wound in Durham on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. along Craven Street near Usher Street, according to a Durham police news release.

Officers discovered a man inside a vehicle in a ditch in the 400 block of Craven Street, police said.

“The male had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release said.

Police called the man’s death a homicide. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss