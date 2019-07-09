Man found dead in car in ditch after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car from a gunshot wound in Durham on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. along Craven Street near Usher Street, according to a Durham police news release.

Officers discovered a man inside a vehicle in a ditch in the 400 block of Craven Street, police said.

“The male had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release said.

Police called the man’s death a homicide. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now