Man found dead in ocean at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Sunset Beach police are investigating after a man was found dead in the ocean Friday morning.

According to Chief Ken Klamar, officers received a call around 6 a.m. about a male subject who was unresponsive in the surf just east of the Sunset Beach commercial fishing pier.

Police responded and pulled the body from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Klamar said.

“Sunset Beach Police are continuing the investigation surrounding the circumstances of this unfortunate incident. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the immediate family can be notified,” Klamar said in a news release.

No other details have been released.

