SALEMBURG, NC (WNCN) – Authorities say a person was found deceased following a fire inside a mobile home Saturday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on College Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Family members said the victim is 26-year-old Shaqulle Owens and they think the fire started in the kitchen.

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.