RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot multiple times on the side of the road late Wednesday in southwest Raleigh, police said.

The victim, described as an adult male, was found on the side of Gorman Street just south of Conifer Drive.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any suspect information immediately following the shooting.

This story will be updated as it develops.