Man found stabbed in car in Hillsborough arrested for assaulting wife with hammer

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man in a car parked in the median of NC-86 in Orange County who said he was stabbed was arrested after being released from the hospital, according to a news release from the Orange County Sherrif’s Office.

Charles Javon Eubanks is accused of assaulting his wife with a hammer Sunday in Gaston County. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release said.

Eubanks was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Monday after being released from Duke University Medical Center. Because the assault victim is his wife, the Orange County magistrate placed him in the county detention center under a domestic-violence hold, the release said.

Charles Javon Eubanks

On Monday morning, a driver saw blood on the outside of a car parked in the median of NC-86 south. When asked, Eubanks told the passerby he had been stabbed and asked for 911 to be called, the release said.

Deputies and Hillsborough police officers arrived to find Eubanks “bleeding profusely,” the release said. Eubanks then refused to exit his vehicle and claimed he had a gun. He also slipped a suicide note out of a partially opened window.

Authorities broke a window and were able to remove Eubanks from the car. He was then transported to the hospital, the release said.

“I am pleased this incident resolved without further injury to Mr. Eubanks, and without injury to any law enforcement officers or to people in the area. This was a frightening situation,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release.

Eubanks will be transported to Gaston County for his first court appearance, which is Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

