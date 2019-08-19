Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army

Breaking News
by: CNN

MISSOULA, Mont. (CNN) – A man who went a decade and a half without a haircut recently sat down in the barber’s chair for a very special reason.

Reynaldo Arroyo, 23, hadn’t gotten his hair cut for 15 years. But he wanted to enlist in the Army as an infantryman.

So he went to the barbershop for a trim – and then some!

Arroyo says he will be donating his hair to “Locks of Love.” The nonprofit organization makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss from medical conditions.

