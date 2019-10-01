Man hit multiple times dies after NC shooting

ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) – A man has died after a weekend shooting in Robeson County.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Leach Street and South Hickory Street in Rowland, according to Rowland Police Chief John Reaves. The victim was shot multiple times.

The victim died around 2:30 p.m. Monday at a hospital, Reaves said. No charges have been filed yet, but police have a person of interest.

The victim has been identified at Jameson McKinnon, 31.

