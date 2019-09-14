Man hospitalized following Raleigh hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Police say the crash happened just after 6:45 p.m. at East Millbrook and Six Forks roads.

A 43-year-old man was crossing in the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not releasing the make or model of vehicle while the matter is under investigation.

No other information was made available.

