Man identified after he’s fatally hit by car in Fayetteville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of the deadly pedestrian crash on Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian who was killed after he was hit by a car on Friday in Fayetteville has been identified.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at noon along Cliffdale Road at the Bunce Road intersection.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Charles E. Mills, 31, of Allonby Road, was later identified as the victim, police said.

A 19-year-old woman, who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu involved in the crash, has not been charged, but police said the crash was still under investigation.

Cliffdale Road between 71st School Road and Pritchett Road was closed. Bunce Road between Old Bunce Road and Cliffdale Road was also closed.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss