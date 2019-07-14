Man identified after he’s fatally hit by car in Fayetteville

The scene of the deadly pedestrian crash on Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian who was killed after he was hit by a car on Friday in Fayetteville has been identified.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at noon along Cliffdale Road at the Bunce Road intersection.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Charles E. Mills, 31, of Allonby Road, was later identified as the victim, police said.

A 19-year-old woman, who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu involved in the crash, has not been charged, but police said the crash was still under investigation.

Cliffdale Road between 71st School Road and Pritchett Road was closed. Bunce Road between Old Bunce Road and Cliffdale Road was also closed.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now