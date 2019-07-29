Man identified in deadly wreck along NC 540 toll road near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials Monday identified a man who died in a crash over the weekend on the Triangle Expressway toll road.

The wreck, which also left a person critically injured, was reported around 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the Triangle Expressway/N.C. 540 near Exit 62 which is Green Level West Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday that Terry Allan North, 54, of Sanford died.

The wreck happened when two people were hit by an SUV while outside their pickup truck on N.C. 540, officials said.

The wreck happened after a pickup truck towing a small trailer had the trailer come loose. The driver of the pickup stopped and two people got out of pickup truck in the middle travel lane to try to reattach the trailer, officials said.

The two people were then hit by a black Jeep SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries, troopers said. They were rushed to Duke Hospital for treatment, but one later died.

A third person who stayed inside the pickup truck suffered cuts in the crash.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for about two hours.

