1  of  4
Breaking News
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Raleigh, police say Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Garner, police say Raleigh police make arrest in shooting that wounded Uber driver Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 55 in Holly Springs
Live Now
Looking back at hurricanes Hazel and Matthew and their lasting impact on NC

Garner man dies after pedestrian-involved crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene after a pedestrian crash in Garner Wednesday night. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say a man died in the hospital shortly after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. 

The collision was reported at 7:20 p.m. along Timber Drive near U.S. 70, according to Garner police Capt. Joe Binns.

Binns said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Timber Drive turns into Hammond Road and the northbound lanes of Hammond Road is closed.

The injured man was taken to WakeMed for treatment, Binns said.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss