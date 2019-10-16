Garner man dies after pedestrian-involved crash

The scene after a pedestrian crash in Garner Wednesday night. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say a man died in the hospital shortly after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The collision was reported at 7:20 p.m. along Timber Drive near U.S. 70, according to Garner police Capt. Joe Binns.

Binns said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Timber Drive turns into Hammond Road and the northbound lanes of Hammond Road is closed.

The injured man was taken to WakeMed for treatment, Binns said.



