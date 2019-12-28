Man in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was struck by a vehicle Friday night as he was walking in the area of Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle reported to police that she was traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard in the middle lane. After she went through the Spring Forest Road intersection, the vehicle in front of her began to brake and swerved to the right to avoid the pedestrian.

She attempted to swerve to the right as well but was unable to in time.

The pedestrian was struck in the middle lane by the left front corner of the driver’s vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where he remains in serious condition.