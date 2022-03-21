DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in an early Monday afternoon shooting in Durham, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Cheek Road in reference to a shooting.

Durham police said responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information about the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.