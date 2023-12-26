Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a pre-dawn Tuesday shooting, Durham police said.

Around 5:28 a.m., officers said they responded to a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Massey Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

EMS responded and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.