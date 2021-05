RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Paula Street.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. and located the victim suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.