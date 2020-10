RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Star Bar early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital around 2:30 a.m. after the man walked into the hospital suffering a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.