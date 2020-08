RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say officers responded to the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any suspect or motive information.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.