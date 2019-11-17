Man injured in shooting outside Raleigh Motel 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting outside the Motel 6 located on Appliance Court in Raleigh, near Capital Boulevard.

The shooting happened late Saturday night, just before midnight. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and have not yet released suspect information.

The victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.