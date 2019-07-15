Man killed after boat capsizes during storm in South Carolina

LAKE MARION, SC (WBTW) – One man is dead after a 32-foot pontoon boat capsized on Lake Marion on Saturday afternoon.

according to David Lucas, a spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources, it happened near the Lake Marion Resort Landing on the Orangeburg County side of the lake.

He says the accident was weather related, causing for rough waters on the lake. They were trying to make it to the landing because conditions were poor.

Lucas says there were a total of six people on board, the other five were able to escape. It was the enclosed area on top which trapped the boaters.

A Department of Natural Resources officer happened to be heading for the same landing and saw the capsized boat, and was able to help the passengers and call first responders.

The man was brought to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

An investigation by the Department of Natural Resources is ongoing.

