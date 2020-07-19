Man found deceased in early morning house fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 45-year-old Jermain Watson of Raleigh was found deceased in a house fire early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the fire in the 3400 block of Rock Quarry Road shortly after 4 a.m., after being notified by first responders of a body at the scene.

Family members said Watson was living in an outbuilding behind the main house, which was the structure that caught fire.

Fire officials said the fire did not appear to be suspicious according to initial findings.