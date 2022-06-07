FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in Fayetteville after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. to reports of a dead person found along the 300 block of Airport Road.

A preliminary investigation determined it was a single-vehicle crash after the motorcyclist ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo by Raymond Duffy/CBS 17

Police identified the driver as Roberto Miguel Garcia, 30, of Georgia.

The department’s traffic unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website, or via the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.