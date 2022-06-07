FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in Fayetteville after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree, police said.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. to reports of a dead person found along the 300 block of Airport Road.
A preliminary investigation determined it was a single-vehicle crash after the motorcyclist ran off the road and collided with a tree.
Police identified the driver as Roberto Miguel Garcia, 30, of Georgia.
The department’s traffic unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website, or via the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.