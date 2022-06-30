This story has been updated to reflect the victim’s age.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was killed in a shooting late Wednesday at a Hillsborough apartment complex, according to police.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Nash Street.

When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses told them a white sedan left at a high rate of speed.

The shooting was not random and investigators do not believe there is any danger to the community.

The victim’s family has been notified, but police will not be releasing the victim’s identity.

If you know anything, contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones 919-296-9562 or anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.