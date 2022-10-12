RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who was hit and killed while crossing Six Forks Road.

Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Faramarz Zeinahvazi.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated he was walking northbound on the east side of Six Forks Road outside of the traffic way. He was crossing the driveway of the school when he was struck by an unknown car. That driver left the scene, according to police.

Zeinahvazi was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the incident is asked to submit their tip through text or email Crimestoppers here or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.