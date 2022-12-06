Bobby Collins, 51, was identified as the person deceased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle moped collision Friday, according to CMPD.

Bobby Collins, 51, was identified as the person deceased.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, off the 6800 block of Statesville Road near Old Statesville Road.

Police say upon arrival, they found Collins on the right side of the road with severe injuries and his moped damaged. Paramedics pronounced him deceased at 11:33 p.m.

Investigation shows Collins was headed north on Statesville road when he began to ‘veer off the right side of the roadway.’

The moped continued off the road, eventually striking a tree.

Collins was wearing a helmet, and excessive speed or impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.

This collision remains under investigation.