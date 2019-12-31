CHERAW, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County over the weekend.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Chatham Lake Lane in an area just south of Cheraw on Sunday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.
Upon arriving, deputies found a man, identified as Lannie Wayne Jacobs, dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies said that Michael Winters Hutson “shot Jacobs after having a domestic incident with Hutson’s wife.”
“Hutson did attempt life-saving measures on Jacobs with no success,” the sheriff’s office said. Hutson is Jacobs’ son-in-law.
Hutson is being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. He is charged with murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence-second degree.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting with the investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Stretch of I-77 South in NC completely closed after crash
- Mom desperate for answers month after son killed in Spring Lake hit-and-run
- Food Cupboard feeds, cares for Holly Springs families
- NC couple dies in ‘murder-suicide,’ Robeson County deputies say
- Man kills his father-in-law after ‘domestic incident’ involving wife, SC deputies say