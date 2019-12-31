Man kills his father-in-law after ‘domestic incident’ involving wife, SC deputies say

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Chatham Lake Lane in an area just south of Cheraw on Sunday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arriving, deputies found a man, identified as Lannie Wayne Jacobs, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said that Michael Winters Hutson “shot Jacobs after having a domestic incident with Hutson’s wife.”

“Hutson did attempt life-saving measures on Jacobs with no success,” the sheriff’s office said. Hutson is Jacobs’ son-in-law.

Hutson is being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. He is charged with murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence-second degree.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Michael Winters Hutson (courtesy: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office)

