Man on sidewalk injured by pickup truck in Apex hit-and-run

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after a pickup truck hit him while he was walking along a sidewalk in Apex Sunday night, police say.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Evening Star Drive and Kelly Road, according to Apex police Sgt. G. Pawluk.

The man in his mid-40s was walking along when the pickup truck traveling in the same direction left the road and went onto the sidewalk, police said.

The man suffered injuries to a leg and was taken to WakeMed, Pawluk said. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

Witnesses said the pickup was silver and had a burned out right rear tailight, police said. The truck also had extra bright LEDs illuminating the license plate area, Pawluk said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

If anyone spots the truck involved, they are asked to call 911 or Apex police at (919) 362-8661.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now