Man pleads guilty, fined $620 for explosion at gender reveal

A pink and blue cake used at a gender reveal baby shower with cupcakes in the background (Getty Images).

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

As part of a plea deal reached Tuesday, Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, was convicted and fined $620. Of that, $500 will be suspended for 12 months as long as he stays out out of trouble.

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts state line, received reports in April of a loud explosion. They responded to a quarry, where people acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

It wasn’t immediately known if Spinelli had a lawyer to speak for him.

