Man pleads guilty to decapitating Montana casino patron

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of two men charged with decapitating a casino patron has pleaded guilty.

The Billings Gazette reports that 34-year-old Jeffery Glen Haverty pleaded guilty Monday.

Haverty and 32-year-old Donald Ray Cherry were both charged with deliberate homicide in the October 2017 death of 41-year-old Myron Wesley Knight.

Prosecutors and Haverty’s attorneys say they will seek 50 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Authorities say Knight asked a Billings casino employee to hold $120 in winnings before leaving with the men.

Police say Haverty robbed Knight of his remaining $6 and began decapitating him in a transient camp.

Authorities say Cherry took part in the decapitation after returning from a gas station.

Knight’s body was found three weeks later.

Cherry’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com