Man pleads guilty to multiple charges in Fayetteville cold case rape investigations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police say a man plead guilty to multiple charges in connection to two cold case rape investigations from the 1990’s.

Authorities say 62-year-old Timothy Keller plead guilty to First Degree Rape, First Degree Kidnapping and First Degree Sex Offence, will face up to 50 years in prison.

On January 5, 1990 the victim was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot of Bordeaux Shopping Center on Owen Drive when Keller kidnapped her at gunpoint. He drove her to the rear of the shopping center where he then raped her.

On April 25, 1990, the victim was at an ATM machine on Hope Mills Road when Keller kidnapped her at gunpoint, drove her to an isolated location where he then raped her.

Both cases were investigated but went unsolved until a rape kit from one of the cases was sent for DNA testing.

The sexual assault kit from one of the cases was tested utilizing funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY2016 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant. Additional information about the federal initiative can be found here.

Keller will be transferred back to the Florida Department of Corrections to serve his time.